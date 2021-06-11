DUBOIS – The DuBois Bucks second season will begin Friday, June 11 against the Butler Bluesox at Stern Family Field dubbed as its “Community Days Game.”

The game will be a part of the opening 2021 Community Days festivities at the DuBois City Park this weekend. Admission to the game is free thanks to the team sponsor Buck’s Pizza of DuBois.

The DuBois Bucks officially kicked off the season last weekend on the road winning four out of five contests.

After a tough loss last Friday night to the Butler Bluesox, 7-5, at Pullman Park, the Bucks swept the Toledo Hawks in a neutral site four-game series in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve had a strong start and almost would have had that 5th win but our pitching got away from us with putting too many of their guys on base,” said Head Coach, Dan Bowman.

“But that came together quickly before our series with Toledo along with our bats and gloves being solid. It’s a talented group of guys and any baseball fan would enjoy watching this summer team compete.”

Bowman returns as the head coach with Garrett Brown also returning for his second season as the assistant coach. Brandon Orsich will serve as a volunteer coach.

All three have ties to the Penn State DuBois program led by three-time USCAA National Champion coach Tom Calliari. The USCAA also recognized Calliari as their National Coach of the Year for Baseball in 2021.

The 21-man roster of the DuBois Bucks is a collection of local and regional baseball talent from Northwestern PA with three that play at Division 1 schools, seven Division 2, five Division 3, four from the various Penn State commonwealth campuses that compete in the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC), and two junior-college (JUCO) players.

The Bucks will play a total of 25 games in their 2021 season with six of those dates at Showers Field and one at Stern Field, the Community Days Game. The full season schedule can be found on duboisbucks.com.

“The minor league style baseball promotions we’ve been planning the first two seasons we hope to finally be able to have for fans in the 2022 season,” said Amanda Rosman, team general manager.

“Because of the pandemic, it’s been impossible to plan for those four, five or six months beforehand not knowing if we could have more than 25 percent capacity, or even any fans at the games.”

The DuBois Bucks, title sponsored by Buck’s Pizza, in the Tri-State League are eligible collegiate baseball players from levels of NCAA Division I, II and III and other governing bodies such as NAIA or USCAA, as well as eligible, graduating high school seniors.

The mission of the Tri-State League is to provide continued development and instruction for college baseball players during the summer months when school is out of session and after their respective baseball seasons.