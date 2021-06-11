ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A popular summertime event is returning to downtown Clearfield later this month.

Hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC), the eighth annual Bloom and Berry Bash will take place Saturday, June 26.

Beginning at 10 a.m., area vendors will line the downtown area of East Market, North Third and East Locust streets.

Over 80 artisans will feature work ranging from primitives, ceramics, fiber, wood, leather and metalwork to jewelry, glass, photography and mixed-media art pieces. There will also be food vendors to enjoy.

Live entertainment will feature Brandon Giuffre, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Steve Kirsch, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Courthouse Square.

The CRC will have a 50/50 raffle with the drawing to take place at 3:45 p.m. Raffle tickets will also be sold to support downtown merchants. Ticketholders don’t need to be present to win.

For more information, call 814-765-6000 or visit www.DiscoverClearfield.com or the Facebook page: Clearfield Revitalization Corp.