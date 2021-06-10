ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce congratulated The Medicine Shoppe in DuBois on its new ownership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 8.

The Medicine Shoppe in DuBois is a pharmacy focused on providing the community with information and advice on health, medications and associated services such as, screenings, specialized packaging, free deliveries and more.

The Medicine Shoppe is located at 30 W. Park Ave., DuBois, and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information about The Medicine Shoppe, visit its Web site or call 814-371-0800.

Pictured are Chris Kovalyak, R. Ph., pharmacist manager; Jodi August, Chamber director; Leah Mollica, district office manager at the office of State Rep. Mike Armanini; Daniel Brown, owner; Helen Clark, owner; Manda Shaw, Chamber board member; and Shawn Netkowicz, pharmacy business consultant.