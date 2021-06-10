ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Senate voted today to end Governor Wolf’s disaster emergency and preserve critical waivers for measures like telemedicine and health care staffing, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte) and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland).

Senate Republican Leaders issued the following statements after the votes:

“The people of Pennsylvania gave us a mandate to take a different approach to managing the COVID-19 emergency. Ending the disaster declaration while preserving critical waivers for telemedicine, health care staffing and other priorities fulfills the promise we made to Pennsylvanians to protect lives and livelihoods. The actions of the General Assembly will finally allow our Commonwealth to move forward from the pandemic and begin our recovery without the looming threat of new shutdowns or restrictions.” – President Pro Tempore Corman

“Delivering on its promise to the people of Pennsylvania who voted ‘Yes” on the ballots in the primary election, the Senate officially voted today to end the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration. A collective effort by the legislative and executive branches resulted in actions that terminated the current emergency declaration while preserving the health and safety of Pennsylvanians. The extension of waivers provides health care and economic flexibilities to protect Pennsylvania families, especially our elderly and vulnerable populations, while ending the most stringent and unnecessary restrictions still in place since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This vote restores liberty by helping to reinstitute legislative powers throughout times of an emergency by giving the general assembly a seat at the table. Pennsylvanians deserve a government that works for them, and the senate looks forward to continuing to do its part to lead this effort and in the best interest of all Pennsylvanians.” – Majority Leader Ward

House Resolution 106 and House Bill 854 were sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.