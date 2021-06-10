Detour lifted; paving to take place soon

LANSE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that bridge removal work is progressing on Route 2039 (Knox Run Road) and the road is now open to traffic.

The work location is in the area of Lanse, Cooper Township, near Interstate 80 at Kylertown. Crews have been working since Tuesday to replace the bridge with a large 72-inch pipe and then back-fill.

With the new pipe in place and the road open, PennDOT has lifted the detour that followed Route 2039 (Reservoir Road), Route 2038 (Grassflat Avenue), Route 53 and Route 2037 (Maple Street).

Paving and guiderail installation will take place soon, dependent on mobilization of equipment. Until paving takes place, drivers will find the road surface to be rough.

All work on this project has been done by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance.

Work on this project is beingdone in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan.

The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

