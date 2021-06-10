ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania legislature has voted to immediately end Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus disaster declaration using a new power granted to the legislative branch by primary voters, while also keeping in place certain regulatory waivers. (Byline: Sarah Anne Hughes of Spotlight PA. Photo caption: Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, cannot veto the measure. Photo credit: Charles Fox/Philadelphia Inquirer) […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/legislature-votes-to-immediately-end-pa-s-coronavirus-disaster-declaration-while-keeping-waivers-in-place/