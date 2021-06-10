CLEARFIELD – A strong thunderstorm swept through Clearfield yesterday, keeping local fire departments busy with downed trees, flooding, etc.

“We had a local rain event that had varying affects on different areas of Clearfield County,” said 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner.

“The Clearfield area was hit with approximately three inches of rainfall within a relatively short period of time.”

The Clearfield Fire Department handled a total of 20 storm-related emergencies between the hours of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Lawrence Township firefighters were also busy, responding to over 16 calls and recording over six hours of service.

Calls ranged from flooded roadways, downed trees and utility lines and other related hazardous conditions.

And Pastor T.J. McCabe of Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield, sought help on social media after discovering approximately three inches of water at the church.

Later he gave a “special thank you” to everyone for their prayers and support. “… We’re getting things dried out. It will be a process.”

According to Rachel Gutierrez, National Weather Service – State College, meteorologist, the thunderstorm moved into the area from the northeast.

“It was its strongest around 2 p.m.,” she said, “with gusty winds and downpours, then it weakened to general, scattered showers until 6 p.m. or so”

The photos above were taken of reported flooding in the area of Woodland Road and 12th Street, Clearfield, and are courtesy of Shawn and Angela Wilson; the video is courtesy of Scott Rodi of Clearfield.