Lawrence Twp.

Police conducted a traffic stop on River Rd. for an equipment violation. Through the course of the stop it was found that the operator was under the influence of a controlled substance. A consent to search was obtained and a small amount of marijuana, crystal methamphetamine and several articles of drug paraphernalia were located. Charges are to be filed.

Police responded to a Scale House Ln. residence for a report of trespassing. Officers arrived on scene but were unable to locate the individuals. The following day officers received a call from the complainant regarding the incident and reported that a motorcycle on the property had been pushed over and struck with an unknown object and that their dogs were also struck with an unknown object. Officers received security camera footage and the investigation continues.

PSP Clearfield

State police responded to an Elizabeth St. residence in Houtzdale Borough for a disturbance. The offender was cited for disorderly conduct.

State police responded to a welfare check on Plank Rd. in Guelich Twp. Upon arrival police discovered the arrestee to be under the influence of controlled substances while in a public place. Charges are pending.

State police responded to an accident on the Shawville-Croft Hwy. The operator of the vehicle suffered a medical episode and traveled off the roadway and struct a parked vehicle, residence and storage shed. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Altoona Hospital for unknown injuries.

State police responded to a vehicle accident on I-30 and mile marker 119. The driver of a Toyota 4-Runner was traveling eastbound in the left-hand lane and began to hydro-plane, crossing into the right lane and collided with the rear of a Chevrolet Silverado. No injuries were reported.

State police responded to a three vehicle accident near the entrance of Four Mile Rd. on SR 53. The accident occurred when an un-identified vehicle that was parked along the right berm pulled out directly in front of a 2020 Freightliner causing the driver of the Freightliner to lock up the brakes, resulting in the trailer load to shift. The driver of a Kawasaki Vulcan 750 then impacted into the rear of the trailer causing injury. He was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment.