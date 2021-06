ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS, Pa. – DuBois Central Catholic was in control from start to finish in a 9-2 win over Glendale, advancing the Cardinals to the state semifinals. DCC outhit Glendale 13-6 in the win, with Kaylee Risser leading the way with a 4-for-4 day, scoring four times. Emma Suplizio, Chelsea Busatto, and Jessy Frank each contributed two hits for DCC. Suplizio […]

