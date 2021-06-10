ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., June 10, there were 560 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,207,495.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,630 (+4) total cases since March of 2020 and 150 deaths while 21,995 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,306 were confirmed and 2,324 were probable.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of May 28 – June 3 is 2.9 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 27,438 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,659,301 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 96 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.