CLEARFIELD – A Winburne man is being accused of forcing a teenage child to have inappropriate sexual contact with him.

Timothy E. Hockenberry, 61, is charged by Clearfield state police with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-person with mental disability, IDSI-person less than 16 years of age, all felonies, and related offenses.

Hockenberry had all charges held to county court Wednesday following a preliminary hearing. He’s currently being held in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling, on May 31, Hockenberry was at a Cooper Township residence with a 13-year-old child.

Hockenberry allegedly forced the child to have inappropriate sexual contact with him. A witness said when they entered the home, Hockenberry zipped up his pants and apologized, saying: “I’m sorry. I won’t do this again.”

The witness reiterated what he saw in a forensic interview with authorities at the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County. This information was also corroborated by the child.