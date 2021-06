ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Scott Kramer, 44, of Brookville, passed away at home on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born in DuBois on June 23, 1976, a son of the late Timothy Mark Kramer and Debora Jean (Dietrick) Juart. Matthew was a 1994 graduate of Brookville Area High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force before attending […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/matthew-scott-kramer/