CLEARFIELD – A local church will hold a second yard sale fundraiser to benefit the Operation Christmas Child shoebox ministry and help put smiles on the faces of children around the world.

The two-day sale will take place, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Friday, June 11 and, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday, June 12 at the fellowship hall of St. John Lutheran Church.

The church is located on the corner of North Third and East Pine streets in Clearfield. Yard sale items will not be priced, and instead be available by donation.

The church will also have Operation Christmas Child information and shoeboxes for individuals to take, refill and return. National Collection Week is Nov. 15-22, 2021.

For more fundraiser information or questions, please contact Jane Davis at 814-762-6020 or the church at 814-765-3251.

Pictured, from left, are: Cindy Triponey, Shirley Bezilla, Jim Davis, Jane Davis, Marven Smith and Pam Hertlein. (Provided photo)

About Operation Christmas Child

In 2020, some 7,809,410 million gifts were packed nation-wide for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, with 415,403 built online.

It was a record year for Build a Shoebox Online. Because of partnership in communities across the United States, more people than ever chose to participate in this way.

Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2020, the ministry is now sending more than 9,113,853 million shoebox gifts to children around the world.

Locally, the West Central PA Area collected 13,835 shoebox gifts. The area encompasses the communities of Clearfield, Jefferson and Indiana counties.

Each gift-filled shoebox—packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 186 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Many children who receive shoebox gifts will also enroll in Operation Christmas Child’s 12-lesson discipleship program, The Greatest Journey.

This program teaches children about God’s amazing love and guides them through what it means to faithfully follow Jesus Christ.

Since 2009, more than 23 million children have participated in the program. Every child who graduates is given a New Testament in their own language.