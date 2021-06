ADVERTISEMENT

Jacqueline D. Smith, 74, of Punxsutawney, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born February 19, 1947, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Betty J. (Limrick) Brilhart Russell and Thomas Russell. She enjoyed canning, horseback riding with her sister, her pets, and talking on the phone with friends and family. She was employed by Rolo […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jacqueline-d-smith/