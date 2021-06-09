ADVERTISEMENT
State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug-related DUI on May 30 in the area of West Hannah Street and Juniata Avenue in Woodward Township. During the incident, a 42-year-old Houtzdale woman was allegedly found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- State police received a report about a theft June 1 on Elm Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. During the incident, someone allegedly took two handguns from a Moshannon residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of theft/fraud Monday on Empire Road in Morris Township. During the incident, someone contacted the victim by e-mail stating fraudulent withdrawals were made from her bank account. She was provided with a phone number to call, which she did. The individual then allegedly obtained various bank account information from the victim under the notion it was for reimbursement purposes; instead, it was used to make withdrawals.
Clearfield Borough
- Police were dispatched to a report of harassment on Hook Street. The incident is under further investigation.
- Police assisted a resident with removing a bat from their home.
- Police conducted a traffic stop on West Pine Street during which a passenger was found to have an active warrant. They were subsequently transported to Clearfield County Jail.
- Police assisted Clearfield County Probation at a residence in the 600-block of South Second Street. According to police, a large quantity of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were seized. One male was arrested and transported to CCJ on a probation detainer. The male will be charged with felony possession with intent to distribute and for drug paraphernalia.
- An adult female called police to report that people were posting negative things about her on Facebook. Police advised the female to block the individuals.
- Police responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on Park Avenue. Upon arrival, police found that the individual pocket dialed 911.
- Police were dispatched to the Reed Street Apartments for an assault. Upon arrival, it was found that one male allegedly punched another male in the face. A harassment citation is pending further investigation.
- Police responded to a residence on East Cherry Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, it was found that the male was fine and did not need further assistance.