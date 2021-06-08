ADVERTISEMENT

JONES TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Ridgway-based State Police have released the identity of a man killed in a crash involving an ATV and a passenger vehicle in Elk County on Sunday evening. According to police, 34-year-old Mark A. Rhines, of Saint Marys, suffered fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Markert Road just south of State Route 1003 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/police-release-identity-of-man-killed-in-atv-vs-vehicle-crash-in-elk-county/