ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa.­ – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say Corporal Jennifer Ruhl has been charged with crimes related to obstructing and tampering with a criminal investigation. The charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division on June 4. Corporal Ruhl is accused of attempting to cover up a driving under the influence […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/update-pennsylvania-state-police-corporal-arrested-for-obstruction-tampering-with-records/