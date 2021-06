ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – One of the victims of a Coalport fire that killed another man showed his anger as he testified in a preliminary hearing Monday in Clearfield County Court. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mark Wolfe, an inmate of the county jail, in an unrelated case, was an argumentative witness as he explained the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gant-coalport-man-charged-in-fatal-fire-to-stand-trial/