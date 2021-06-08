ADVERTISEMENT

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are seven cents higher this week at $3.240 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $3.253 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $3.254. The average in Clearfield County is $3.239. This week’s average […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/aaa-western-pa-gas-prices-jump-as-crude-oil-prices-climb/