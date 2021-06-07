DUBOIS – The North Central PA LaunchBox will offer small business owners the chance to build marketing skills coming out of COVID with the latest program in the LaunchBox Speaker Series.

‘Social Media Marketing During a COVID and POST-COVID Economy for Small Business Owners’ will be presented by Izen Lingenfelter, owner, Blue Moon Media and Marketing. The free virtual program is planned for 6 p.m. on June 9. Registration can be completed here.

This program is offered in conjunction with the North Central Partnership for Regional Economic Performance (NC PREP) Penn State DuBois Continuing Education.

As the owner of Blue Moon Media and Marketing, Lingenfelter works with businesses to help grow their revenue streams by utilizing modern digital media outlets.

He has extensive expertise in social media marketing concepts and will share with attendees the value of utilizing Web sites, social media and other platforms for business growth.

This webinar will help business owners understand marketing essentials using digital tools. Lingenfelter will review some of the “dos and don’ts” of social media, the shift of users with social media and some of the best practices to make social media an effective marketing tool for businesses.

The North Central PA LaunchBox and Penn State DuBois Continuing Education launched the LaunchBox Speaker Series to provide education and enlightenment during the COVID-19 pandemic, touching on important topics for healthcare, powder metal, education and retail. The series has been created with the help of grant money provided by PREP.

PREP is a statewide program launched in response to budget cuts that requires shared work programs among economic development agencies. The objective of the PREP initiative is to encourage a more coordinated and efficient approach to the delivery of economic development and business assistance.

The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission coordinates the partnership as one of four core providers in the area’s PREP consortium.

Targeted service providers are encouraged to identify their unique assets and business assistance competences so that the group, as a whole, can identify where any critical gaps or duplications exist.

For more information on this upcoming event, or future programming, contact Lori Sabatose at 814-372-3020 or lxb125@psu.edu.