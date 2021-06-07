ADVERTISEMENT

The Clearfield County Public Library is having a contest for area teens to create a logo for the Mobile Library Service Unit.

Because the mobile library actively services Clearfield County, it is important that the logo comes from local talent. The contest is open to Clearfield County residents, aged 14 to 18 years, with the winner receiving a $100 cash prize.

Entries must:

Depict the participant’s interpretation of mobile library outreach services and include the Clearfield County Public Library name.

Be an original work of art in any of the following media/formats: drawing, painting, mixed-media or digital, and can not contain copyrighted material, or have any threatening, offensive or abusive material.

Physical entries must be on an 8” x 11” piece of paper or cardstock.

Digital entries must be in .jpg format, have a minimum resolution of 2,400 pixels x 2,400 pixels, and have a maximum size of no more than 10 MB.

You can submit your logo via e-mail to director@clearfieldcountylibrary.org, in person at any of the Clearfield County Public Library Mobile stops or at the Curwensville Public Library, or by mailing it to the Clearfield County Public Library, Logo Contest, 601 Beech St., Curwensville PA 16833.

Entries must be submitte/postmarked by July 16 at 5 p.m.

The staff of the Clearfield County Library will judge the entries on creativity and originality, quality and execution, adherence to the theme and overall impression.

Complete rules and entry forms can be found on the Mobile Services page of clearfieldcountylibrary.org where they can be downloaded. If you have any questions, you can call 814-236-0589.