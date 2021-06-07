ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is excited to once again be offering our Seeds of Art Summer Camp.

This year’s camp will be held June 28 – July 1, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Students who have completed grades 1-6 are invited to participate.

During each session, students will participate in classes that focus on music, instructed by Mason Strouse, theater, instructed by Lisa Gormont, and dance/movement, instructed by Brandi Billotte. Other CAST volunteers will be on hand to help facilitate the camp as well.

The registration fee for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is $40 per child. Registrations can be completed in person at the CAST office, located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield, on Mondays from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Registration forms are also available at www.ClearfieldArts.org/SeedsOfArt and can be mailed to CAST at P.O. Box 613, Clearfield, PA 16830. The deadline to register for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is June 23, 2021.

For more information, and to download a registration form, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org/SeedsOfArt or call 814-765-4474. CAST can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E Locust St., in the heart of Downtown Clearfield.