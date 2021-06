ADVERTISEMENT

David Earl Rupert, 73, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 3, 2021, while surrounded by his family. He was born on April 1, 1948, to the late Earl and Freda Mae (Hartzell) Rupert in DuBois, PA. He graduated from DuBois Area High School with the Class of 1966. After high school he enlisted in United […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/david-earl-rupert/