ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The DuBois Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed DB’s Smokin’ BBQ to its new DuBois location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new restaurant offers brisket, ribs, pork and chicken with a variety of different sauces and sides to choose from.

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is located in the Dr. Doolittle’s Complex at 1290 Rich Hwy., in DuBois, and is open every day from 11 a.m. -8 p.m.

Pictured are Douglas Bauer (owner), Ed Walsh (mayor of DuBois), Sam Mollica (Sandy Township supervisor), Herm Suplizio (DuBois City manager), Shayla Ganci, Joann Snyder, Misty Shoup, Roger Mikulec, Damien Finnell, Tasha Price, Brad Smith and Hendrix Patton. (Provided photo)