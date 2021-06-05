ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Elks No. 540 will hold its annual Elks at the Community Pool Day on Sunday, June 6 beginning at 1 p.m.

The Elks will provide free admission to the pool all day, as well as free hot dogs with condiments for the first 500 attendees.

Visitors are encouraged to come out and enjoy the fun day, which will include swimming and a free sign up for four, $25 gift certificates to area businesses.

Members will be greeting at the main entrance, cooking hot dogs and providing information on their various programs. These include the Drug Awareness Program, Elks Hoop Shoot, High Country Arts and Crafts Festival and more.

Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans and improve the quality of life.

The organization nationally spends more than $80,000,000 every year for benevolent, educational and patriotic community-minded programs.

These benefit special needs children and also sponsor Elks National Foundation scholarships, scouting, athletic teams, veterans’ works, a national “Hoop Shoot” free-throw contest involving more than 3 million children, physical and occupational therapy programs and patriotic programs.

For additional information, please visit the Facebook page at Elks #540 or contact the Pool office.