CLEARFIELD – The state Department of Transportation, Highway Safety Network and Visit Clearfield County gathered Friday at the Clearfield Riverwalk Amphitheater to commemorate the opening of the Clearfield County Traffic Safety Geotrail.

The geotrail is part of PennDOT’s and the Highway Safety Network’s efforts to reduce suspected serious-injury and fatal highway crashes by educating drivers and changing their behavior.

“PennDOT is just one of many stakeholders in Pennsylvania that supports the national movement entitled, ‘Toward Zero Deaths,’” explained PennDOT District Traffic Engineer Erik Brown.

“Because of the monumental nature of this task, Pennsylvania takes a multi-faceted approach to highway safety that includes outreach and education.

“We’re grateful to HSN and VCC for their hard work and creativity in creating this geotrail, and look forward to seeing this new take on traffic safety education bring us closer to our goal of eliminating highway fatalities.”

According to geocaching.com, “geocaching is a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS-enabled devices where participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and attempt to find a geocache hidden at the location.”

The Clearfield County Traffic Safety Geotrail includes 20 geocaches hidden throughout the county. Each geocache has a brochure on a different traffic safety focus area affixed to it.

Additionally, each brochure includes a keyword that participants record in their passport booklet. Participants who visit each geocache and record all 20 keywords receive a reward coin for completing the trail.

The idea of combining geocaching with traffic safety messages is one born out of the adversity faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, explained HSN Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods.

With more traditional outreach and education efforts either not possible or not practical during the height of mitigation efforts, Woods was forced to think outside the box with program development.

Visit Clearfield County Executive Director Josiah Jones (Photo by GANT News Editor Jessica Shirey)

Woods spoke of those challenges with Josiah Jones, a long-time friend as well as the VCC executive director. During that conversation, Jones mentioned the VCC executive board was eager to expand its network of existing geotrails.

The pair decided it was an excellent opportunity for partnership between their organizations.

From there, the first step was identifying potential locations and selecting traffic safety focus areas appropriate for those locations. That process, along with securing permission from landowners in question, took place over the winter months.

Upon completion, Woods and members of the VCC Geocache Committee scheduled a date to place the geocaches, and to upload the coordinates with descriptions to geocaching.com.

The trail officially opened at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4. Passport booklets are available at the VCC office, located at 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield, which is open from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No taxpayer dollars were spent to purchase materials for the geotrail. Passport booklets, reward coins and geocache boxes were paid for with grant funding obtained through State Farm Insurance Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grants.

State Farm awards these grants to build safer, stronger and better-educated communities across the United States by focusing on safety, education and community development.

“State Farm was happy to provide support to such a wonderful project,” said Agent Keith Folmar (Philipsburg). “At State Farm, promoting safety for members of communities we live in and serve is a priority.

“We want to help everyone live more confidently, and appreciate the partnership with HSN, PennDOT and VCC for bringing the public such a unique project to enjoy beautiful sites in Clearfield County while learning about traffic safety concepts that will protect them in their day-to-day lives.”

For more information on geocaching, please visit www.geocaching.com. For more information on VCC and its geotrail network, please visit https://www.visitclearfieldcounty.org/.

For more information on State Farm Insurance Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grants, please visit www.StateFarm.com. For more information on PennDOT highway safety initiatives, please visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.