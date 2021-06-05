ADVERTISEMENT

Would you like to join a growing movement of people who are helping fellow community members live with dementia?

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is offering a free, in-person Dementia Friends session as part of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

This free one-hour information session will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 5 p.m., at the Clearfield office, located at 116 S. Second St., Clearfield.

Dementia Friends is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way we think, talk and act about the disease.

The Dementia Friends session helps you learn about dementia and the small ways you can help. Participants will also specifically learn what dementia is, what it is like to live with the disease and some tips for communicating with people living with dementia.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact the Clearfield County Area Agency on Agency at 814-765-2696 and ask for Julie to register. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.

Programs and services of the CCAAA are funded in part by Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumers contributions.