Lawrence Twp.

Police responded to the Clearfield-Glen Richey Hwy. for a one vehicle accident. A Mitsubishi Outlander swerved to miss a deer and struck a guiderail causing heavy front end damage. The driver was transported from the scene by Clearfield EMS. The vehicle was towed from the scene by A.J. Ross Towing.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Industrial Park Rd.. Through the course of the investigation a consent to search was obtained and officers located a prohibited offensive weapon, a large amount of Crystal Methamphetamine, packaging material, scales and drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed against the driver and passenger, Michael Folmar, 30 and Jaden Bloom, 20, both of Curwensville.

Police responded to WalMart for the report of a retail theft again two females. Charges are pending.

Police responded to Lawrence Park Village for a report of a male and female arguing. Upon arrival they located a female identified at Bambi Bumbarger lying on wet grass. She was found to be under the influence of Methamphetamine. Bumbarger was taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield Co. Jail.