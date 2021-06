ADVERTISEMENT

Velma Ruth (Copenhaver) Oliver, of Shippenville PA, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021, surrounded by family at Clarion Hospital. She was born June 15, 1940, in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, and was the youngest daughter of Jesse and Pearl Copenhaver. Velma was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone Area High School. Velma was affectionately known by her family and friends as […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/velma-ruth-copenhaver-oliver/