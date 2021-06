ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa C. Vasilauskas, age 59 of Reynoldsville, PA, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on April 21, 1962, in Salamanca, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles Cox and Sandra (MacMillan) Cox. On July 21, 1979, she married her husband of 41 years, Grant S. Vasilauskas. He survives. Lisa was a homemaker and […]

