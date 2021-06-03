ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Serious work is about to begin at the proposed dog park in Lawrence Township.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the plans for the dog park, which will be located at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park, are “coming along.”

Ruffner said the committee has been holding regular monthly meetings and the committee is looking to have the proposed area surveyed. Ruffner said there will be “a lot of dirt to move” to make the park into a reality.

However, Ruffner said he would like to begin seeking quotes for fencing. He said with the prices of building materials increasing, he would like to get some prices now, as opposed to waiting until later in the year.

The supervisors passed a motion to get the land surveyed for the dog park committee.

Also, at the meeting, Secretary Barb Shaffner said the township received an ARC grant in the amount of $1.2 million and that the township will be reapplying for a Multi-modal grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development, which they will use for a match to the ARC grant.

