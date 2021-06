ADVERTISEMENT

H. Eileen “Leenie” Wolfgang, 70, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the afternoon of Tuesday, June 1, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, from a long-term illness. She was born on February 7, 1951, to the late Clarence P. and Helen M. (Bartley) Wolfgang in Brookville. Leenie graduated from Niagara-Wheatfield Senior Highschool, Niagara Falls, NY, with the […]

