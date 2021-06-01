DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center of DuBois is presenting a special event, Art in Bloom, sponsored by Brady Street Florist.

Art in Bloom will combine the elegance or whimsy of a floral arrangement with the beauty of fine art at the gallery.

An opening night reception will take place, from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, with Winery at Wilcox.

The event will continue over the weekend from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5 and from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

Guests will view a selection of floral arrangements and cast votes for their favorites while supporting the gallery.

Giveaways include one arrangement from display, as well as the grand prize – six months of floral arrangements from Brady Street Florist.

Queen of Tarts will also host a pop-up event, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, June 5 with cookies and tarts available for purchase.

Floral arrangements will be on display from Brady Street Florist, Simple Elegance DuBois, Hanzley’s Garden Center, Down to Earth Garden Club, Re.invent.ed, among others.

For more information, please visit the Winkler Gallery Web site or Facebook page. The gallery is located on the second-floor of 36 N. Bray St., DuBois.

It’s a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during all operational hours.