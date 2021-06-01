CLEARFIELD – River’s Landing will bring two to three brand-new businesses to Clearfield Borough, according to Rob Swales, Clearly Ahead Development chief executive officer.

Currently, he said Clearly Ahead has a temporary occupancy permit for its use of the second floor, which is 100 percent “built-out” and consists of its office space, meeting and co-working space for outside businesses and startups, etc.

It also has a large special event space that measures approximately 2,100 to 2,200 square feet, or one-half of the second floor, and that accommodates nearly 140 people.

Swales said there have already been inquiries from those who are interested in the space for various types of events from leadership/training seminars by the private sector to weekend bridal/baby showers.

“We’re in the early stages of completing our contractual arrangements for that,” he said, “and hopeful we’ll have the upstairs available for rent starting in July.”

The first floor remains “raw space” with up to three suites available, ranging in size from 750 to 2,150 square feet. “We have the space for up to three suites but may end up with two based upon our inquiries.”

The target market for the anchor tenant is a family-style, brew pub/restaurant with indoor and outdoor patio seating, and current prospects have varying layout and design plans.

“We’re certainly going to be accommodating,” Swales said, “and if they need more space than our original concept plans show, then that’s fine. It seems some may need all of the second suite.

“… Then, some may only need about a half or two-thirds of it, which gives me an extra 750 to 900 square feet to squeeze in a small suite for another business.”

Swales said he’s had multiple prospects engage in continuous dialogue and even come for site visits, leaving him confident that Clearly Ahead will secure an anchor tenant this summer.

“It’s our goal, it’s our mission to fill this building with a minimum of two to three new businesses,” he said, “and there’s currently a pending lease agreement with a prospect for suite three.

“With suites one and two, we’re remaining very flexible … with our anchor tenant because we’re also giving them exclusive catering rights to upstairs events.

“That way they can take advantage and really double their footprint without having to pay the overhead of having twice the amount of square footage on a daily basis. That’s been an extremely attractive opportunity.

“They’re working with their designers, their engineers to really maximize kitchen space, floor space and table space to take full advantage of the architectural design of the building with all the windows and panoramic views.”

So far, Swales said prospects have been extremely impressed with downtown Clearfield’s streetscape, along with its natural and recreational assets with the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Riverwalk, Rails to Trails and so forth.

“They’re also finding that [River’s Landing] is a nice transitional area,” he said, “They like the walkability and intermodal capability. People can drive, walk, bicycle and even canoe and kayak there.”

But that was the goal, according to Swales: to create a festive, family-centered atmosphere that blends well with the Riverwalk, recreation options and the entire downtown area.

The $4 million project was completed in 12 months with no major setbacks or delays despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with exception of one last item – hand rail – for the back patio.

“We also utilized local contractors, products, etc., for construction,” Swales said. “[For example,] our stone came from Russell Stone Products [in Grampian] and interior hardwood flooring from [Nydree Flooring] in Quehanna.

“We’re very pleased to tout that we have used locally-manufactured materials and resources … there’s a tremendous amount of ‘Made in Clearfield County’ and ‘Made in Pennsylvania’ products’ here.”