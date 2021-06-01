ADVERTISEMENT

To all citizens of Philipsburg and vicinity:

I must offer my sincere and heartfelt apologies for any inconvenience caused by my criticism of Philipsburg Borough Manager Joel Watson and the Philipsburg Borough Council in the matter of placement of the Lumber Heritage sign near the John Henry Simler House in Philipsburg.

A thoughtful and well-reasoned letter of May 28, signed by my colleagues on the Philipsburg Historical Foundation board, has brought me to my senses, and I now regret having questioned the wisdom of the borough manager and council in any way.

How reckless and foolish of me to have assumed that my position as curator of the Philipsburg Historical Foundation gave me the right to speak on any matter of historical importance.

Of course, I should have vetted and cleared my intemperate remarks with all the members of our board before venturing an opinion on anything having to do with the historic sites of Philipsburg, thus preserving the unanimity they so ardently seek.

If I should live to see another winter, I hope to be able to crawl on my knees in the snow to the Philipsburg Town Hall, there to apologize in person to the wise and eminent members of the borough council, and to Borough Manager Joel Watson, whose decisions are always beneficial and correct.

It may seem feckless of me to say, but in the future, I hope to be able to get along with all parties on this question of the Lumber Heritage sign, and not make any remarks that would disturb the peace and quiet of our picturesque and well-governed little town.

In accordance with a recent resolution of our board, I am making my apologies as a purely private citizen, not as curator of the Philipsburg Historical Foundation, and none of what I have said here is to be construed as enemating [sic] from or representing the views of the Philipsburg Historical Foundation in any way.

Luther Gette