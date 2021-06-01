CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area School District will deliver meals, from June 7 through Aug. 20, as part of its Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be available Monday through Friday on a first come, first serve basis. All children 18 years and under are welcome, and meals are free of cost.
One breakfast meal and one lunch meal will be provided per child. Students do not have to be present for a meal to be picked up. Meal pick-up times and locations are as follows:
- 11 a.m. – 11:20 a.m., Bigler YMCA, 61 Walker Rd., Bigler, PA 16825
- 11 a.m. – 11:20 a.m., Glen Richey Fire Hall, 86 Firehouse Rd., Glen Richey, PA 16837
- 11 a.m. – 11:20 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 64 St. Mary’s Ln., Frenchville, PA 16836
- 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., St. Francis School (rear), 230 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School (ring buzzer at receiving area doors), 2831 Washington Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830
- 11:35 a.m. – 11:55 a.m., Bible Tabernacle, 521 Main St., Woodland, PA 16881
- 11:35 a.m. – 11:55 a.m., Lawrence Park Village, 1053 Park Ave. Ext., Clearfield, PA 16830
- 11:35 a.m. – 11:55 a.m., Goshen Township Building, 116 Knobs Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830
- 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m., Clearfield Driving Park (near Community Building), 5615 Park St., Clearfield, PA 16830
- 12:10 p.m. – 12:30 p.m., East End (near SOI), 1031 Daisy St., Clearfield, PA 16830
- 12:10 p.m. – 12:30 p.m., Edgewood Apartments, Valley View Drive, Clearfield, PA 16830
- 12:10 p.m. – 12:30 p.m., Hyde Fire Hall, 1618 Washington Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830
Meals will be delivered by school vehicles and staff, as well as the Clearfield Salvation Army. School district vehicles will be marked and the Salvation Army will have at least one person in uniform.
No adult meals will be provided at this time.