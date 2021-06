ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS, Pa. – First-year first baseman Ciarra Toven went yard twice and drove in four of Punxsutawney’s five runs in the Chucks’ 5-1 Class AAA Championship win over Karns City. Toven hit a two-run shot in the third to give Punxsutawney a 2-1 lead, doubled home a run in the fifth to expand the lead to 3-1 and slammed her […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/chucks-take-home-class-aaa-softball-title/