PENFIELD – Programs have been set for June 3-5 at the Parker Dam State Park, Penfield.

Thursday, June 3

Logslide/Stumpfield Trail Hike:

10 a.m. – Log Slide Display/Extra Car Parking

Enjoy a morning guided hike on the Logslide and Stumpfield Trail Loop. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle.

Friday, June 4

Birding Tips:

5 p.m. – Beach House steps

Lots of folks enjoy seeing birds. Learn a few simple tips and tricks to seeing and identifying more birds that are near you. Once you start, you might be surprised at the variety of species you can see every day.

Nature Hike:

8 p.m. – Campground Entrance

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone should know how neat nature is…so come along as we look for some of the inhabitants of the park before dusk. It’s the time of year to see and hear a great variety of critters in the park. We’ll walk about a mile—on some uneven ground—please wear appropriate footwear.

Saturday, June 5

GPS Tips:

3 p.m. – outside Park Office

Come discover ways to dust off that recreational GPS unit and get a little practice with it so that you feel more comfortable to use it more often. Bring your own unit if you have questions or need a little help. The park will have some units to borrow if you don’t have one to practice with.

Saving Vernal Pools—Race Against Time:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

As the season of spring draws nearer to its close, learn about a vital wetland habitat type that is found only in the spring but is disappearing from many places. Some interesting species of wildlife depend on these habitats for their existence. You’ll enjoy a video produced by the Wild Resource Conservation Program.

Please note that all program attendees must abide by PA Bureau of State Parks COVID-19 guidelines that are current at the time of the program. In some instances, total program attendance may be limited.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.