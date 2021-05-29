ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. has announced that 733 Clearfield County seniors who qualified for the Farmers Market Nutrition Program have received a packet of four $6 (a total of $24) SFMNP checks to redeem at a qualified farmers’ markets or roadside stands in Pennsylvania starting on June 1.

For more information or to register, contact the Clearfield County Area Agency Inc. special Farmers Market number at 814-765-2691.

Follow the directions on the phone and your application will be mailed to you to fill out and mail back. Please leave only one message.

Applicants must be 60 years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2021 and have a yearly gross household income of less than $23,828 for one or $32,227 for two people. Each qualified senior may only receive the $24 SFMNP benefit one time per year.

Once applications are returned and processed, you will receive your checks in the mail.

Applications are not available for pick up or drop off at CCAAA offices or Centers for Active Living. Register today, as supply is limited.

Only farmers authorized by the State agency may accept and redeem SFMNP checks.

A list of qualified Farmers Markets and or Selling Farmers in Pennsylvania where you can use your checks will be provided.

Programs and services of the CCAAA are funded in part by Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumers contributions.