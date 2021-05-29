ADVERTISEMENT

Truck driving can be a tough career path. For those just starting out in this exciting industry, here’s some advice for new truck drivers you should consider.

Life on the open road can seem romantic — a perfect situation for those with wanderlust. However, if you’re new to this career path, don’t let the romantic perception of truck driving blind you from the challenges such a lifestyle brings. To help you prepare, here’s some advice for new truck drivers.

More Mental Than Physical

A common misconception about driving a truck for a living is that it’s an easy and relaxing experience the whole way through. In reality, the true test of strength is a mental one. Maintaining your mental and emotional health will be your greatest challenge, as truck driving can become a very frustrating and lonely experience if you’re not ready to be away from friends and family for extended periods of time. Bringing a memento from home or keeping consistent communication with others will help you maintain a positive attitude and save your mental state.

Personalizing Your Truck

Speaking of home, if you’re going to be away from yours all the time, then one of the best pieces of advice for new truck drivers is to make your truck feel like home. The more you make your truck feel like your own, the less you’ll have to worry about homesickness. For instance, many truckers put a mattress in their cabin so that they feel like they can sleep in their own bed rather than consistently going to motels or hotels.

Basic Maintenance Skills

Preparation is essential for success, especially for truck drivers. Mechanical issues are inevitable with how much wear and tear your truck endures, so you must learn how to perform basic maintenance tasks that will keep your truck operating smoothly and minimize the number of issues you encounter out on the road.

Start an Exercise Routine

While truck driving is a mentally demanding job, it is very much not a physically demanding one. As such, you may find it difficult to keep yourself in shape when you’re forced to sit and drive for most of the day. To keep yourself healthy and alert, commit some of your free time to exercise whenever possible. It doesn’t have to be anything major — a 30-minute cardio exercise would be adequate – but some form of exercise is essential, as it will make you feel more energized and healthier as you travel.