PSP Clearfield

State police are investigating an incident of theft by deception in Boggs Twp. An unknow actor attempted to file an unemployment claim under the victim’s name. The investigation continues.

State police are investigating an incident of theft by deception involving a wire fraud. The victim was deceived through the dating site, Tinder, by an unknown actor.

State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief in Houtzdale Borough. Unknown actor(s) threw a piece of concrete through the rear window of an ATA bus that was parked behind the Houtzdale Borough Building. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

State police responded to a fight in the 800 block of Brisbin St. in Houtzdale Borough. Upon investigation, all parties involved were cited for harassment.