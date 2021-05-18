ADVERTISEMENT

PINE TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display sign on Route 322 in Pine Township between the Route 153 intersection and Mount Zion Road.

It will remind commercial vehicle drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.

The sign faces eastbound traffic and displays the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit for trucks with a gross weight of greater than 10,000 pounds. It uses radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts those speeds on the lighted section of the sign.

The posted speed limit for vehicles with a gross weight of fewer than 10,000 pounds in this section of Route 322 is 55 miles per hour.

The sign was placed Monday and will remain in that location for up to four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were listed as a crash cause in 49 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2019.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety Web site, www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

