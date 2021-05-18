ADVERTISEMENT

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic are pleased to announce the receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine for new and current patients.

On May 7, SWC Practice Manager, Megan Patrick, RN, RD, NHA, received notification from the Pennsylvania Department of Health that the clinic would be receiving 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and those vaccine doses have been received.

Patrick indicated that some of these vaccines will be taken to and administered in the homes of those who are unable to travel, providing a much-needed service for many of our older community members who are at highest risk.

However, in-office administration is co-occurring. Any community member age 18 or older in need of the COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to contact the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic immediately to set up an appointment, as interest is high and spots will fill up quickly.

Appointments can be made by calling 814-765-2695. The clinic is located at 28944 Frenchville-Karthaus Hwy., Frenchville, PA 16836.

Patrick also indicated she is hopeful the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic will receive additional doses of the vaccine in the near future.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.