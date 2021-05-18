ADVERTISEMENT

MORRISDALE – The Curwensville Lady Tide softball team fell in cross district action Monday evening to the Lady Warriors of West Branch by an 11-1 final in 6 innings.



West Branch collected 11 hits in the game as opposed to Curwensville’s five, which made a huge difference in the game. An early lead and consistent scoring throughout the ball game kept the pressure on the Lady Tide, and in the end, it was just a little too much to overcome in this one.



West Branch’s Madison Nelson pitched a great ball game as she went the distance for the Lady Warriors and allowed just one run on five hits while striking out 11 batters. She also did not walk a batter and needed just 74 pitches to come away with the victory for West Branch.



The Lady Tide were led on offense by Joslynne Freyer who was two-for-three in the game and recorded the Lady Tide’s lone RBI of the ball game as she tripled in the top of the sixth inning which plated lead-off batter Abby Pentz to make it a 9-1 game at that point. Other hits for the Lady Tide in the ball game came from Pentz via a double, shortstop Mackenzie Wall, and catcher Maddie Butler.



Two West Branch runs in the bottom of the sixth inning were enough to end the game at 11-1. Curwensville is 12-5 on the season and has three games remaining this week to help lock up the top seed in District 9 class AA.

Curwensville squares off against Glendale in a home game Tuesday evening, May 18, set for a 4:15 p.m. start. On Wednesday, May 19, a highly anticipated rivalry game between the Clearfield Lady Bison and the Lady Tide will be made up with that contest also being played in Curwensville at 4:15 p.m.



The Lady Tide will cap off their 2021 season on the road as they travel to Kane to take on the Lady Wolves for a game scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

CURWENSVILLE – 1



Abby Pentz (CF) 3110, Logan Sheeder (LF, 2B, P) 3000, Joslynne Freyer (P, 2B) 3021, Mackenzie Wall (SS) 3010, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 2000, Maddie Butler (C) 2010, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 2000, Nora Young (2B) 1000, Breanna Babcock (RF) 0000, AJ Swatsworth (RF) 1000, Kaylie Shaw (RF, LF) 2000, TOTALS 22 1 5 1.



Batting



2B: Abby Pentz

3B: Joslynne Freyer

TB: Maddie Butler, Joslynne Freyer 4, Abby Pentz 2, Mackenzie Wall

RBI: Joslynne Freyer

SB: Abby Pentz



WEST BRANCH – 11



Meghan Cantolina (CF) 4212, Sarah Betts (1B) 3011, Kamryn Mactavish (2B) 2110, Bri Bone (SS) 4122, Madison Nelson (P) 4120, Mallory Graham (LF) 3201, Greyson Gable (3B) 4122, Hannah Betts (RF) 4323, Alaina Royer (C) 2000, TOTALS 30 11 11 11.



Batting



2B: Bri Bone 2, Hannah Betts

3B: Meghan Cantolina, Hannah Betts

TB: Meghan Cantolina 3, Sarah Betts, Kamryn Mactavish, Bri Bone 4, Madison Nelson 2, Greyson Gable 2, Hannah Betts 5

RBI: Meghan Cantolina 2, Sarah Betts, Bri Bone 2, Mallory Graham, Greyson Gable 2, Hannah Betts 3

ROE: Madison Nelson, Mallory Graham, Hannah Betts

HBP: Alaina Royer

SB: Sarah Betts, Madison Nelson, Mallory Graham 2, Greyson Gable 3



Score by Inning



Curwensville 0 0 0 0 0 1 X

West Branch 1 3 2 1 2 4 X



Pitching



Curwensville Joslynne Freyer 5 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K.

Logan Sheeder 0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.



West Branch Madison Nelson 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K.



W – Madison Nelson (1-0). L – Joslynne Freyer (10-5).