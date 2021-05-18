ADVERTISEMENT

FRENCHVILLE – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. will be offering Healthy Steps for Older Adults, Fall Prevention Program classes, at the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, located at 28944 Frenchville Karthaus Hwy., Frenchville.

Healthy Steps for Older Adults (HSOA) is an evidence-based program. This is a two-session series. This class is a fall prevention program, which promotes health and offers guidance to enable older adults to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible.

Participants can be 50 years and older. This class is provided via a physical skills screen. It will raise awareness of fall causes and you will learn ways to prevent falls.

It provides opportunities and ideas for physical activities, and also includes exercises and movement throughout the two hours. These classes will be held on Monday – June 14 and Friday – June 18, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Please plan on attending both sessions to get the full benefit of the course. Act now – class size is limited. For information or to register, please call the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2696 and ask for Brittany or Laura.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.