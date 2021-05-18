ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The North Central PA LaunchBox is once again joining with Ben Franklin Technology Partners, an award-winning, tech-based economic development program, to offer emerging entrepreneurs and small manufacturers the opportunity to participate in the fun, risk-free $50,000 BIG IDEA Contest.

This pitch competition is open to private sector, economic development professionals and anyone who has an idea for an innovation that could turn into a business opportunity.

Since the contest’s inception, nearly $2 million in cash prizes have been awarded throughout the program’s 32-county footprint in central and northern Pennsylvania.

Winning up to $50,000 will go a long way in helping infuse a startup with much-needed cash. But, the pitch experience gained, the training offered and the contacts made are worth every bit as much as the prize money.

This $50,000 BIG IDEA Contest, which opened May 14, is open to tech innovators located anywhere in Ben Franklin’s 32-county footprint in Pennsylvania (Northwest, Central, Southern Alleghenies and South Central) who are developing new products, processes or software applications.

For a complete list of the eligible counties visit https://cnp.benfranklin.org/service-area/.

If you have not previously received Ben Franklin funding, won a prize from either a contest or a TechCelerator Startup Boot Camp and you currently do not have more than $500,000 in sales, you are eligible to apply. Visit http://BigIdea.BenFranklin.org for rules and entry form. The deadline is Aug. 23, at 5 p.m.

For more Information contact Annie Hughes at 717-948-4301 or alh618@psu.edu or Liz Wilson at 814-898-6541 or lizwilson@psu.edu.

For more assistance in the North Central PA region, contact the North Central PA LaunchBox at 814-372-3020 or ncpalaunchbox@psu.edu.