Marilyn L. Nickel, 92, of Punxsutawney, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home after a brief illness. She was born August 3, 1928, in Sykesville, a daughter of the late Martha B. (Miller) and Edward W. London. She was first married to Paul A. Drexler in May of 1948, he preceded her in death. She then married John W. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marilyn-l-nickel/