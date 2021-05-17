ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – A Luthersburg man is facing charges for possessing child pornography.

Justin Dwight Tipton, 25, was charged with felony child pornography and felony criminal use of communication facility by state police.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, an investigation began after police received a tip from a representative of Facebook Law Enforcement Records Department regarding a video uploaded on May 13, 2019.

The Internet address was traced back to Tipton.

A conversation on MeetMe also allegedly had Tipton telling another user that he likes younger kids and indicated that he was sexually molesting his four children.

A search warrant was served on Tipton’s home on Sept. 23 with two smart phones and two tablets being seized. One of the phones taken by police contained three images of child porn.

Another tip was received on Nov. 23 regarding nine movies of child porn and four child porn images again traced to Tipton.

Tipton is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 28. He is free on $100,000 bail.