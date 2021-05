ADVERTISEMENT

Loretta A. Hassan, age 80 of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on December 27, 1940, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nell (Nedzinski) Thompson. On May 5, 1962, she married her husband of 59 years, Joseph Hassan. He survives. Loretta was a Registered Nurse […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/loretta-a-hassan/