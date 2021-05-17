ADVERTISEMENT

The Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission will be accepting applications for an eligibility list for full-time police officers. Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission Notice of Police Officer Testing Applications may be obtained at the Borough Offices, 1400 East Main Street, Clarion, Pennsylvania from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. Applicants must pick up and return the application in […]

